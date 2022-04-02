Longmire Season 7 Officially Renewed? Everything You Need to Know!!

Yes, there is excellent news for all the fans: Longmire Season 7 has been confirmed. Read the full article to know everything about it, from scratch, what is the show all about? why was Longmire Season 7 Cancelled before, expected release date, expected storyline of the upcoming season, where the fans can watch it, and much more inside information?

All About Longmire Show:

Longmire is an American modern Western crime drama television series that premiered on June 3, 2012, on the A&E network, developed by John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin. The star cast of the series includes Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Adam Bartley, Cassidy Freeman, and Bailey Chase.

The series is based on the Walt Longmire Mysteries series of novels by Craig Johnson. It centers on Walt Longmire, a sheriff in fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming. He is assisted by staff, friends, and his daughter in investigating major crimes within his jurisdiction. Longmire became the “highest-rated original drama series” on A&E; however, the network announced in August 2014 that it would not renew the series after the third season.

Warner Horizon Television offered it to other networks and Netflix picked it up, starting with season four. Netflix released the sixth and final season on November 17, 2017. All episodes are available for streaming via Netflix in the United States. Walt Longmire is the charismatic, dedicated, and unflappable sheriff of Absaroka County.

Widowed only a year, Longmire is a man in psychic repair that buries his pain behind a brave face and dry wit. Struggling since his wife’s death and at the urging of his daughter, Cady, Longmire knows that the time has come to turn his life around. With the help of Vic, a female deputy new to the department, he becomes reinvigorated about his job and committed to running for re-election.

When Branch, an ambitious, young deputy decides to run against him for sheriff, Longmire feels betrayed but remains steadfast in his dedication to the community. Longmire often turns to close friend and confidant Henry Standing Bear for support as he sets out to rebuild both his personal and professional life, one step at a time.

Why Longmire Season 7 W as C ancelled Before?

The series, which ran for six seasons, debuted on A&E in 2012 but it was Cancelled after just three seasons. It was eventually saved by Netflix, becoming one of the lucky few to cheat death. But every good thing must eventually come to an end, and after three additional seasons on Netflix, Longmire came to a close in 2017 after six seasons. When Netflix renewed Longmire for a sixth season, it was announced at the same time that it would be the show’s last.

Without the service’s ratings or viewership data, though, attempting to explain why the streaming service canceled Longmire after six seasons becomes more difficult. First, it’s possible Longmire had simply run its course. By the end of the show’s sixth season, it had already covered much of the source material from Johnson’s best-selling series of novels that inspired the show.

So rather than attempting to move beyond the original story, it’s possible the writers came to a decision to call it a day. Another possible reason for the cancellation is actors’ contracts.

Many contracts these days are for six seasons, and while there’s no real evidence to suggest this was the culprit — after all, plenty of shows have run longer than six seasons as actors have signed new contracts over the years — it’s still possible that Taylor and/or other actors had no desire to sign new contracts to keep the show alive.

Shows also get more expensive the longer they go on, largely because of these contracts, so that could have played a role in the cancellation as well. In the end, we may never know for sure why Netflix pulled the plug.

About New Longmire Season 7?

Longmire season 7 was officially canceled by Netflix and it is also being said that the show will not be renewed. However, we can’t phase out the possibility of the series to released on any other platform. Longmire has a good fan base and will gain profit on any other streaming platform as well.

But no official announcement about the seventh season has been made yet. Still, fans are hopeful that season 7 will be happening. In the seventh season, we can expect certain changes. Like Candy would be the new sheriff. It is possible that Walt Longmire would be helping out Candy whenever needed and would be living a peaceful life with Vic.

But one thing is sure we would see more action from Walt Longmire in the next season. However, this is just a theory. The original plot might vary from this. So we need to wait for the seventh season to release.

According to some sources, the production house wants to renew the series. The new season would not be happening on Netflix. It is being said that the new season will premiere on different streaming platforms as Netflix is in no mood to renew the series.

So fans should not be disappointed as there is a possibility of the seventh season and the production house is working out the plot and story of the new season. Netflix canceled the show after the sixth season because the viewership of the show was decreasing continuously.

The show was called off at the end. Also, Netflix released a statement that the sixth season is the final season of Longmire. This made it obvious that there will be no new season but the production does not agree with this and wants another season of Longmire. As of now no official announcement regarding season 7 has been made.

