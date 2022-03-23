Is Longmire Season 7 finally Happening?- Everything We Know So Far

People have been eagerly waiting for Longmire season 7. So when is it released? On what platform will it release? We have the answer to all your questions. Today, in this article we are going to discuss if there is going to be the seventh season for Longmire and if yes, then what is going to be its storyline.

Season six of the series was full of action and entertainment. It received so much love from the audience that people couldn’t wait for season seven to release. We can say that Longmire Season 7 is one of the most awaited series.

‘But there’s no update on this by the officials. The show became famous among crime drama lovers. The first episode of the series was released on June 3, 2012, and the series was quick to gain its position in crime drama lovers’ watch lists.

Netflix canceled Longmire season 7 and according to the reports, the show will not be renewed on the platform. However, the production house wants to renew the series, and therefore they are looking for some other platform apart from Netflix.

We don’t know on which platform the new season will be released but we are sure that it would not be happening on Netflix. The production house has been working on the plot and story of the new season.

Hence, all the fans can be happy now as their most awaited show is returning! Netflix had to cancel the show as the viewership of the show went on decreasing after the sixth season.

In the end, the show was called off. Moreover, Netflix released a statement that the sixth season is the final season of Longmire. Fans were upset as it became obvious that there will be no season 7 of the popular crime drama series. But this is not the end of the Longmire series. We are sure that the show will return with a full bang and will be a hit!

