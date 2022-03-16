How I Met Your Father Episode 10 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And More

How I Met Your Father Episode 10 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Episode 9 of How I Met Your Father Season 1 started with Jesse telling Sid that he kissed Sophie last night. On the other side, Valentina was fast enough to realize that Sophie and Jesse shared a kiss by seeing Sophie’s face. Sophie told Valentina that she was happy because Naomi put her photo at the art show but it was quite visible that she was very excited about her date with Jesse. She decides to break up with Drew but everything becomes complicated when she meets Drew’s parents at his home.
Sid tells Jesse about Meredith’s return and the song she dedicated to him. This upsets Jesse and he decides to meet Meredith to confront her. Scene cuts to Drew’s home, where his mother tries to convince Sophie from breaking up with her son since they were about to give him bad news about his dad probably going to jail. While at the bar, Sid told Valentina that Jesse went to meet Meredith. Valentina informed Sophie about this but she was very confident about Jesse eventually breaking up with Drew.
How I Met Your Father Episode 10 Release Date:
Also Read: Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 77 Release Date
How I Met Your Father Episode 10 Spoilers:
Read More: Mashle Magic And Muscles Chapter 101 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online
Where To Watch How I Met Your Father Episode 10?
How I Met Your Father Episode 10 Cast:
- Hilary Duff
- Chris Lowell
- Francia Raisa
- Suraj Sharma
- Tien Tran
- Kim Cattral
For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions