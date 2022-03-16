How I Met Your Father Episode 10 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And More

How I Met Your Father Episode 10 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Episode 9 of How I Met Your Father Season 1 started with Jesse telling Sid that he kissed Sophie last night. On the other side, Valentina was fast enough to realize that Sophie and Jesse shared a kiss by seeing Sophie’s face. Sophie told Valentina that she was happy because Naomi put her photo at the art show but it was quite visible that she was very excited about her date with Jesse. She decides to break up with Drew but everything becomes complicated when she meets Drew’s parents at his home.

Sid tells Jesse about Meredith’s return and the song she dedicated to him. This upsets Jesse and he decides to meet Meredith to confront her. Scene cuts to Drew’s home, where his mother tries to convince Sophie from breaking up with her son since they were about to give him bad news about his dad probably going to jail. While at the bar, Sid told Valentina that Jesse went to meet Meredith. Valentina informed Sophie about this but she was very confident about Jesse eventually breaking up with Drew.

We also saw Hannah and Sid arguing about Sophie and Drew’s relationship. Hannah stated that Sophie cheated on Drew by kissing Jesse and this conversation led to an argument. Jesse meets Meredith and they discuss their relationship. The episode ended with Sophie waiting for Jesse hoping that he would come. How I Met Your Father Episode 10 Release Date: Also Read: Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 77 Release Date Episode 10 of How I Met Your Father will be released on March 15, 2022. How I Met Your Father Episode 10 Spoilers: Read More: Mashle Magic And Muscles Chapter 101 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online Episode 10 of How I Met Your Father is titled “Timing Is Everything.” It would be interesting to watch Jesse’s next action- whether he chooses to go out with Meredith or Sophie. As for now, we don’t have many details about episode 10. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get the latest update on “How I Met Your Father.” Where To Watch How I Met Your Father Episode 10? We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch the show on Hulu Tv and Hotstar.

