Halo Episode 3 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Halo Episode 3 is coming up very soon. The sci-fi-action show, based on the videogame of the same name has garnered fans very quickly. The show is based in the future, in a dystopian setting where there are constant clashes between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, which is an extraterrestrial military organization that wants to wipe out the human race. The previous episode shows Master Chief growing rogue and also gives us a glimpse into his past. Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode.

Previously on Halo Episode 2:

Episode 2 of Halo was titled “Unbound”. The episode opens with Master Chief and Kwan ha escaping to a planet made of asteroids, called the Rubble. There, Master Chief reunites with Soren, a childhood friend. There is a flashback scene that shows how Soren and Master Chief tried to flee away from the Spartan regime, but the Chief changed his mind last minute and let Soren escape alone. Soren is shown to be happily living on Rubble with his family. They meet a mentally unstable man who was once a hostage of the Covenant, to see if he knew anything of the artifact that Chief had recovered from Madrigal. The man describes the artifact as an ancient weapon of destruction and to everyone’s surprise, Chief’s touch is able to activate it.

Back at Reach, Dr. Halsey was thinking of the consequences that she would make Master Chief face for going rogue. A silver spartan team is sent to bring him back without any force or violence. Dr. Halsey also proposes the idea of experimenting her Artificial Intelligence Cortana, on members of the Spartans like Master Chief, to prevent them from going astray.

The episode ends with Chief surrendering in Reach and explaining the reason behind his actions to Dr. Halsey.

Halo Episode 3 Release Date And Time

The episode is scheduled to release on 7th April 2022 at 3 am ET

Halo Episode 3 Spoilers

The title of the episode has not been revealed yet. However, it is assumed that Cortana will finally make its debut in this particular episode.

Where To Watch Halo Episode 3

The series can be watched on Paramount+ and in India, it can also be streamed on Voot Select.

