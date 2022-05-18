Great Dance Crew Episode 6 ⇒ Release Date, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Great Dance Crew is the trending dance show that has been taking China by storm. The show consists of female dancers participating in main dance performances, random dance-offs, and funny light moments where the contestants interact with the hosts. Fans have already picked the dancer they are rooting for, and the craze will not die down any time soon. So far, 5 episodes have been aired. The sixth one is scheduled to come out very soon. Scroll down to find out more.

Previously in Great Dance Crew Episode 5

The first person to be chosen for today’s task is Barbara, who has shown a considerable amount of improvement since the beginning, according to Leader Ten. She is allowed to choose another team member. Barbara has a very hard time picking one of many teammates, but she finally chooses her roommate Mei.

Olivia is also praised for her performance in the Old School Disco number. Towards the end of the episode, the contestants are made to play games where they have to form groups based on random questions. Contestants lament about how they have been separated from their friends. At last, four groups are formed. As of now, the challenge involving the groups has not been revealed.

Great Dance Crew Episode 6 Release Date and Time

The episode will release on 21st May 2022. New episodes are aired weekly, on Saturdays. The episode will release at 8 PM according to the Beijing time zone (UTC +8hrs).

Eastern Time- 8 AM

British Summer Time- 1 PM

Indian Standard Time- 5:30 PM

Great Dance Crew Episode 6 Countdown

Great Dance Crew Episode 6 Spoilers

There are no spoilers as of now, but it is speculated that the four groups formed during the previous episode (which had no performances at all) will perform one after the other. They will possibly be pitted against each other. Some teams may even be a step closer to the elimination rounds.

Where To Watch Great Dance Crew

Great Dance Crew is a YOUKU production, so it is uploaded on the official Youtube channel of YOUKU SHOW. It is available with subtitles in English, Indonesian, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, Korean and Spanish. It can also be watched on the YOUKU app.

