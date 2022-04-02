Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 5 is all set to release on the following date and time. Scroll down to know the latest updates, spoilers of episode 5, what happened previously in episode 4, and much more!

In episode 5 of season 4, we can expect great things coming ahead for Malika. While for some, this week is going to be amazing and for some, it is going to be stressful. There are chances of Mariana having a week full of difficulties but it is definitely going to be interesting to watch how she deals with it. Episode 5 will continue with the storyline where she was seen using the intel from the Revitalize girls to help the girls from the FGC. We can clearly see that Mariana is not afraid of challenges and believes in voicing her thoughts.

Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date:

Also Read: Amphibia Season 3 Episode 20 And 21 Release Date

Episode 5 of Good Trouble Season 4 will be released on April 6, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers:

Also Read: Kengan Omega Chapter 153 Release Date

According to the official release, episode 5 is going to be full of entertainment. It seems like Mariana is going to make some decisions that are going to create a lot of problems for her in the near future. Malika will receive approval from the women’s center and Lucia on the other hand will express her feelings for her ex to Malika. The title of the next episode is going to be “So This is What the Truth Feels Like.”

Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 5 Cast:

Also Read: Peaky Blinders Season 6 Episode 5: Full Review

Maia Mitchell as Callie.

Cierra Ramirez as Mariana.

Tommy Martinez as Gael.

Zuri Adele as Malika.

Sherry Cola as Alice.

Roger Bart as Judge Wilson.

Emma Hunton as Davia.

Ken Kirby as Benjamin.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions