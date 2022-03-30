Good Sam Season 1 Episode 9: Release Date, Spoilers, Where to Watch- Everything You Need to Know

It is a most popular American series gaining Loves of its fans. If you are one of them and here in the search for Good Sam Season 1 Episode 9 Release Date, be with this article as you will get to know more about it, like its next episode spoilers, a short discussion about what happened in the previous one, its streaming details and much more so, stay tuned!

Good Sam Season 1 Episode 9 Release Date:

Fans do not have to wait much for the next episode of Good Sam season 1. Because it is going to come out tomorrow 30th of March 2022. Only a day left.

Good Sam Season 1 Episode 8 Recap:

In the last episode, we saw that Rob was relieved to learn that his reports were all clear, and Sam and Lex were relieved as well.

Rob, on the other hand, wasn’t going down without a fight because he didn’t have a good reason for his current mental health troubles.

Isan and Joey were caring for an Indian patient, and Isan took a long time to respond to the chief doctor’s questions. It turned out that he had been doubting himself since the previous time he lost a patient.

Good Sam Season 1 Episode 9 – Spoiler/Preview:

We can have a short prediction about the next episode where A big storm will hit the town in this episode, resulting in a large number of patients being admitted to the hospital. This will make things difficult for Sam and her crew. So let’s see what twists we will catch in the next episode?

Where to Watch Good Sam Season 1 Episode 9 (Streaming Details):

Viewers can watch this series on any online platform such as YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, etc. whereas, In the United States, Good Sam Season 1 airs every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fans can watch the next episode according to the above streaming details on the mentioned date.

Characters of Good Sam Season 1 Episode 9:

Sophia Bush. Dr. Sam Griffith.

Jason Isaacs. Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith.

Skye P. Marshall. Dr. Lex Trulie.

Michael Stahl-David. Dr. Caleb Tucker.

Davi Santos. Dr. Joey Costa.

Omar Maskati. Dr. Isan M. Shah.

Wendy Crewson. Vivian Katz.

Edwin Hodge. Malcolm A. Kingsley.

