Good Sam Episode 14 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Good Sam Episode 14 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Good Sam is a new medical drama fronted by Sophia Bush, One Tree Hill and John Tucker Must come to CBS. Good Sam is a Series that calling all Grey’s Anatomy fans! So keep reading to know more about the show Good Sam.

Good Sam Plot

Also Read: Outlander Season 6 Episode 8 Release Date

Good Sam is a drama about Dr. Sam Griffith who is a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as Chief of Surgery, after her boss and revered father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith falls into a coma. However, when he wakes up a few months later, he reclaims his original job, forcing Sam to oversee the smug expert who has never recognized his expertise and talents.

Things become more complicated when he is also her father and constantly challenges and defies Sam’s authority and medical expertise. Will they be able to mend their father-son relationship?

Good Sam Episode 14 Release Date & Time:

Also Read: We Own This City Episode 2 Recap & Ending | “Part Two”

Good Sam Episode 14 will be on air on May 10, 2022 (Wednesday) at 10 pm ET/PT. This is the season finale of Good Sam’s first season. Good Sam Episode 14 is titled “To Whom It May Concern”.

Good Sam Episode 14 Spoilers:

Read More: 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17 Release Date & Spoilers: The Last Before Epic Finale

Currently, We do not have any spoilers regarding good sam episode 14 yet as spoilers come out 1-2 days prior to the release date, We will update this section as soon as we get any spoilers.

Where to Watch Good Sam Season 1 (Streaming Details):

Read More: We Own This City Season 1 Episode 3 Release Date, Spoilers, and Where to Watch?

Viewers can watch this series on any online platform such as YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, etc. whereas, In the United States, Good Sam Season 1 airs every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fans can watch the next episode according to the above streaming details on the mentioned date.

Characters of Good Sam Season 1:

Read More: Barry Season 3 Episode 3: Release Date, Spoilers & Preview

Sophia Bush. Dr. Sam Griffith. Jason Isaacs. Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith. Skye P. Marshall. Dr. Lex Trulie. Michael Stahl-David. Dr. Caleb Tucker. Davi Santos. Dr. Joey Costa. Omar Maskati. Dr. Isan M. Shah. Wendy Crewson. Vivian Katz. Edwin Hodge. Malcolm A. Kingsley .

Related: FBI Season 4 Episode 16 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown, And Watch Online

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc