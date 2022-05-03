Good Sam Episode 13 Release Date, Spoilers, Preview And More

Good Sam Episode 13 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Good Sam is releasing its last episode very soon. The popular American medical drama was created by Katie Wench for CBS. It stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Skye P. Marshall and Omar Maskati in lead roles. It premiered in January 2022. The pilot order was given in February of 2020, but development was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the story of Samantha Griffith, who is a heart surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital.

When her father Dr. Rob Griffith who is also her boss, goes into a coma , she is left with no choice but to become the head surgeon at Lake Sentinel. However, things get complicated when he recovers and decides to start operating again. Because of the current state of affairs, technically, Samantha is his boss. To make things complicated, Samantha’s best friend Lex is having an affair with her father. Sam meets Malcolm A. Kingsley, the hospital’s new Director of Finance. Griff rejoins the hospital as a proctor but starts interfering with Sam’s work undermining her authority. The thirteenth episode, was directed by Craig Siebels and written by Jen Klein.

Previously on Good Sam Episode 12

Titled “The Griffith Technique”, the episode shows Sam, Griff, and Vivian facing the fallout from Griff’s bombshell confession to the hospital board. Meanwhile, Sam and the surgical team prepare for what will be the defining work that can take Sam’s career to new heights. However, the surgery is a high-profile, meticulous piece of work that requires extreme dexterity and discipline. In the next Episode, Sam will receive the good news she awaits after the crucial procedure tur”ns out to be a success.

Good Sam Episode 13 Release Date and Release Time

Good Sam Episode 13 is all set to release on 4th May 2022. The release time is 10 PM ET.

Good Sam Episode 13 Spoilers

The episode is called “To Whom It May Concern”. The official synopsis reads “The battle between Sam and Griff takes a shocking turn that will irrevocably change their family dynamic and the future of the hospital.”

Where to Watch Good Sam Season 1 (Streaming Details):

Viewers can watch this series on any online platform such as YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, etc. whereas, In the United States, Good Sam Season 1 airs every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fans can watch the next episode according to the above streaming details on the mentioned date.

Characters of Good Sam Season 1:

Sophia Bush. Dr. Sam Griffith.

Jason Isaacs. Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith.

Skye P. Marshall. Dr. Lex Trulie.

Michael Stahl-David. Dr. Caleb Tucker.

Davi Santos. Dr. Joey Costa.

Omar Maskati. Dr. Isan M. Shah.

Wendy Crewson. Vivian Katz.

Edwin Hodge. Malcolm A. Kingsley.

