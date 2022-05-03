Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12: Release Date, Spoilers & Preview

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Fear the Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror drama television series created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson. The show is a spin-off in the Walking Dead franchise, and it stars Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, and Alycia Debnam-Carey in the lead roles. The first three seasons serve as a prequel to The Walking Dead, and the story is about a blended family who becomes first-hand witnesses of the start of a zombie apocalypse.

The subsequent series runs parallel to The Walking Dead, with Morgan Jones crossing over from one series to another. The first season premiered in August 2015, and the seventh season premiered in October 2021. The story is set in Los Angeles, but shooting has also taken place in Texas and Vancouver. In the first three seasons, the plot focuses on Madison Clark, her fiance Travis Manawa, and their three kids Alicia, Nick, and Chris.

Together, they run, hide and eventually fight against the zombie-like infected people who are out to attack them. They are even joined by Liza Ortiz, who is Travis’s ex and Chris’s mother. It is the story of survival in a world where civilization has begun to collapse.

Previously On Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11

The episode is titled “Ofelia” and it centers around Daniel and his longing for Ofelia. He is convinced that Ofelia is alive, but when they are captured by the stalkers, Luciana tries to convince Daniel to accept the fact that Ofelia had been dead for a while. Daniel however finds out from Sage, that the stalkers never had Ofelia. This angers Daniel and he kills Sage. He even throws Arno into a pit full of walkers, only before he reveals that there is someone out there who is intentionally letting out the walkers.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12 Release Date And Time

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12 is all set to be released on 8th May 2022. It will be aired at 9 PM ET in the United States.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12 Countdown

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 12 Spoilers

According to the promo, Baby Mo goes missing and this creates panic. The episode is titled “Sonny Boy” and the official synopsis reads “When baby Mo goes missing inside the Tower, Dorie Sr. finds himself in a unique position to prove his worth to an increasingly paranoid Strand.”

Where to Watch Fear The Walking Dead Season 7?

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, you can watch fear the walking dead season 7 on AMC+.

