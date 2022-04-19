Howard Finds Out Charlie’s True Motives In Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ is an American horror drama television series. It is created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson for AMC. It can be rightly considered as a spin-off to The Walking Dead. This post-apocalyptic series debuted on August 23 in the year 2015.

Currently, its seventh season is going on which premiered on October 17, 2021. Its tenth episode will be our main topic of discussion. We will be sure to cover its release date as well as its appealing spoilers. Excited, aren’t you?!

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9 Highlights:

Also Read: Better Things Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date & Spoilers

Episode 9 is titled ‘Follow Me’ and was released on April 17, 2022. Paul, a deaf musician, found an unconscious Alicia. He took care of her. Alicia reveals that after leaving the bunker, her search for PADRE had led to a number of her people dying, leaving her filled with guilt and Arno out for revenge as he blames her for their losses.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 Release Date And Time:

Also Read: Dynasty Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date

According to several sources, ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Episode 10 shall make its dynamic release on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The time of release is set for 9 pm ET in the United States of America. For its international viewership, the show is available to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 Countdown:

Countdown

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 Spoilers:

Also Read: Legacies Season 4 Episode 15: Release Date

The title of episode 10 of the seventh instalment is ‘Mourning Cloak’. The official synopsis of this episode confirms that Charlie will appear at the tower all of a sudden. Howard assigns a young ranger for the job as he wanted to figure out the reason for the visit. The audience will get to see Charlie’s real motives coming out slowly and steadily.

Where to Watch Fear The Walking Dead Season 7?

Also Read: Charmed Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, you can watch fear the walking dead season 7 on AMC+.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc