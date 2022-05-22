Eve Episode 1 Release Date: Is Lee Ra Ei Going To Choose Love Or Vengeance?

Eve Episode 1 is all set to be released on 1st June 2022? Scroll down to know more about Eve Episode 1 Release Date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Eve Episode 1, and what will happen next?

Seo Ye Ji is ready to play the role of Lee Ra Ei as he expresses incredible beauty and confidence. As for the other characters, Han So Ra is another powerful woman in Kdrama Eve ‘who hides the secret of her instability.

A roman melodrama that will not let you relax in your seat even for a moment. Actress Seo Ye Ji plays the role of an amazingly beautiful woman named Lee Ra Ei. The whole nation is preoccupied with the news that the heir is involved in a divorce agreement.

The amount of the case is enough for people to invest in the news. The story of ‘Eve’ Kdrama is about a rich heir who is involved in a $ 2 billion winning case. Ra Ei is the daughter of a perfect family with a wise father and a wonderful mother. However, in ‘Eve’ Episode 1, we may see the effects of a family tragedy on her life.

In addition, Ra Ei has deadly charms that can make anyone fall in love with him. As it is an expensive divorce, you meet Seo Eun Pyung. She is a human rights lawyer who ends up falling in love with Ra Ei and is ready to do anything for him. Another person who likes to stay young and beautiful is Han So Ra. She is the only daughter of a famous politician. Also, she is a wise woman who marries L.J. Group. However, there is a deep secret that he is hiding from the world.

Eve Episode 1 Release Date

On June 1st, 2022, the first episode of ‘Eve’ will be released. As for the plot, Seo Ye Ji is ideal for the part of Lee Ra Ei because she exudes incredible beauty and self-assurance.

The other characters include Han So Ra, another strong woman in the Kdrama Eve, who hides her instability. If you enjoy dramatic stories with a lot of emotion, ‘Eve’ is the greatest option for you.

Eve Episode 1 Countdown

Eve Episode 1 Spoiler

The trailer starts with Laa Ra Ei thinking a lot about something in the bathtub. Also, her beauty is fascinating and dangerous. On the other hand, Kang Yoon Gyeom’s wife, Han So Ra, is unwell and cries in her husband’s arms because he does not want her to leave. He is a big man in the community who has to keep his facade appearance in front of the media.

However, he may also like Laa Ra Ei. When Han So Ra finds out about this, he breaks things down with frustration and frustration. Moreover, a small argument between them may soon find that it is not right for Yoon Gyeom’s family and public image. Kdrama also begins with Laa Ra Ei in the shower. In this case, however, something is different. The 30-second trailer begins with a news item that may be linked to the tragedy of Ra Ei’s family.

Also, you crave the love of Yoon Gyeom. He wants to be with her in every way. Moreover, they seem to have a deep-seated relationship that cannot be easily broken. Aside from their loving side, in ‘Eve’ Episode 1, we can also see Han So Ra’s unstable personality that makes him break things and smash cars. Finally, when Yoo Gyeom separates from Ra Ei for the sake of his family, a new gentleman enters. It is human rights lawyer Seo Eun Pyung. He falls in love with Ra Ei’s beauty, and when Yoo Gyeom sees this, he can’t hide his jealousy.

Watch Eve Episode 1 Online

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, You can watch Eve Episode 1 on Rakuten Viki.

