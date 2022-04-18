Dynasty Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And More

Dynasty Season 5 Episode 9 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Dynasty is back with yet another interesting episode for its fifth season. The American soap opera, which is a reboot of the 1980s TV show of the same name, stars Elizabeth Gillies, who rose to fame because of her legendary role of Jade West in Victorious. It also casts Nathalie Kelley and James Mackay. The plot revolves around Fallon Carrington, and her estranged relationship with her billionaire father Blake Carrington, who gets engaged to Cristal who is Fallon’s rival at the family company. Fallon constantly gets in between their relationship, and that results in her being denied a promotion she supposedly deserved. With a strong conviction for revenge, Fallon conspires with Jeff Colby, who is her father’s enemy and a former employee at their company. Relations get more complicated as Fallon’s brother gets romantically involved with Cristal’s brother and Cristal’s former lover dies very conveniently. The story only gets more twisted and intriguing as the show progresses. There are a few changes in the new version of Dynasty. For example, the original series was set in Denver while the new one is based in Atlanta. There is more inclusivity in the new series with casting done with actors of diverse backgrounds, and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community. Scroll down to find out more about the latest installment to this show.

Previously on Dynasty Season 5 Episode 8

Also Read: Legacies Season 4 Episode 15: Release Date

The episode shows Fallon prepping herself for the Peachtree Stakes horse race and she is also seen devising strategies to have a sure-shot win at the horse-race. Dominique asks Jeff to help her promote her accessory line. Blake offers to help Amanda and she is seen wishing to consult Cristal for the same.

Dynasty Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date

Also Read: Charmed Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date

The episode is scheduled to release on 29th April, 2022.

Dynasty Season 5 Episode 9 Countdown

Countdown

Dynasty Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers

Also Read: Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 19 Release Date

The next episode is titled “A Friendly Kiss Between Friends”. There is also an official synopsis which reads “Blake and Cristal attend a Yale reunion; Alexis’ launch of her “miracle cream” faces a setback; Amanda grows more suspicious of Charlie; Jeff wants to get to the truth of recent events; Fallon gets some bad news.”

Where to Watch Dynasty Season 5?

Also Read: The Flash Season 8 Episode 12 Release Date

The show airs on The CW on Fridays at 8:00PM ET. It is also cwtv.com and Youtube live.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc