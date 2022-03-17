DMZ Season 1 Episode 1 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And More – CR News

DMZ Season 1 Episode 1 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The DMZ stands for the demilitarized zone which is a narrow strip of land that separates the two nations. It is highly dangerous and surrounded by threatening gangs and militiary groups. The story of DMZ revolves around Alma Ortega who is a young medic at New York City. She becomes trapped in the DMZ while finding her missing boyfriend. She must find a way to survive in this combative environment. In this process of saving her own life, will she be able to uncover the truth about what is happening in this dark world?

What Is DMZ All About?

All the people who love dystopian comics, are going to adore this show. DMZ is created by DC Comics and the fans will now soon get to enjoy the first episode of it on HBO Max. The main characters of the show are Rosario Dawson who plays the role of Alma Ortega. The storyline of DMZ takes place in the near future. The show is set in a time where the United States has been divided into two warring nations. Alma Ortega is a young New York City medic who is trapped in the DMZ, which is a narrow land separating the two nations. She goes on finding her missing boyfriend but gets confined in that area. She must find a way to survive in this hostile environment and uncover the truth about what is happening in this dark world.

Vertigo Comics was the first to create DMZ. Vertigo Comics is an imprint of DC Comics. The series was written by Brian Wood and illustrated by Riccardo Burchielli. The two warring nations into which the United States is divided are: the Allied States of America and the Free States of America. SyFy was supposed to telecast this show but it was too slow to do so. Therefore, it got picked up by HBO Max and now will see its release soon.

DMZ Season 1 Episode 1 Release Date:

The first episode of the much awaited show will be released on March 17,2022.

Where To Watch DMZ Season 1 Episode 1?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch it on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, or Paramount+.

DMZ Season 1 Episode 1 Cast:

Rosario Dawson

Benjamin Bratt

Freddy Miyares

Hoon Lee

Jordan Preston Carter

Venus Ariel

Jade Wu

Rey Gallegos

Agam Darshi

Juani Feliz

Rutina Wesley

Mamie Gummer

Nora Dunn

Henry G. Sanders

