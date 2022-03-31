Dead To Me Season 2 Ending Explained- What Will Happen in Season 3?

‘Dead to Me,’ Season 1 focused on the contentious and poisonous relationship between Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) in Linda Cardellini’s character. The two women have the best of intentions, yet they both struggle with terrible secrets that weigh them down.

About Dead To Me Season 2:

Dead To Me is a popular American TV series created by Liz Feldman. The series revolves around two girls Jen and Judy. The friendship between the two is remarkable and is a delight to watch. Jen is a real estate agent and has recently become widowed when her husband got hit by a car.

She’s trying to overcome her life stresses with the help of therapies. She meets Judy who is also taking therapies as she is overcoming her fiancé’s death. It is revealed that Judy killed Jen’s husband as it was a hit-and-run case and her fiancé broke up with her.

Related: Good Sam Season 1 Episode 9: Release Date, Spoilers, Where to Watch

Dead To Me Season 2 Ending Explained:

Dead To Me Season 2 is a thrilling show. We got to see a lot of ups and down in this season which made this dark comedy even more interesting. The first episode starts from where season one ended- Jen and Judy dealing with the fallout from Steve Wood’s death.

Dead To Me Season 2 also focused on Judy’s confession of killing Jen’s husband and Judy turning Steve into FBI money laundering. In total, we can say that season 2 will focus on covering up Steve’s death, keeping Judy out of jail, and keeping the FBI off their trail, which is clearly not easy.

We also got to see new characters in this season who became a part of Jen and Judy’s life. One of the most interesting characters we witnessed this season was Steve’s “semi-identical” twin brother Ben who added an element of thrill to this season. Judy’s incarcerated mother, and her new girlfriend, Michelle was also new add-on this season.

Dead To Me Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger which will hopefully get more clear in season 3. At the end of this season, we can definitely say that the only way to happiness is, to tell the truth.

Related: 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown, And Watch Online

Is Steve’s Body Discovered?

The Final episode of Dead to Me comes to end with Jen attempting to do the right thing by telling Detective Perez about her role in Steve’s death. They don’t find Steve’s body, but a random hiker does in the last scene of the episode.

Ben, at least some of them are notified about this information, therefore the hiker will undoubtedly go to the cops and create an official report. Because there’s now a body to answer for, it’s unclear if Perez will continue to look the other way for Jen, or if she’ll be on her case in a different manner.

What Does Charlie Discover?

In the second season of Dead to Me, Charlie matures considerably as a person and acquires a number of secrets. His year becomes extremely trying, but he and Jen ultimately discover an understanding for one another at the end.

However, this may change when Charlie finds his mother’s letter to Judy in which she confesses her love for her before she leaves for prison. Charlie is about to find out what his mother did, and if he doesn’t come forward with it, his understanding of the situation may grow even worse.

Related: FBI Season 4 Episode 16 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown, And Watch Online

Where To Watch Dead To Me Season 2?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch it on Netflix.

Dead To Me Season 2 Cast:

Christina Applegate as Jen Harding

Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale

James Marsden as Steve Wood and Ben Wood

Max Jenkins as Christopher Doyle

Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding

Luke Roessler as Henry Harding

Related: Why Will Smith Is ANGRY At Jaden Smith For BEING GAY

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions