Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22 Release Date And Spoilers: “You & Me”

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22 is all set to be released on 20th May 2022? Scroll down to know more about Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22 Release Date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22, and what will happen next?

It is a known fact that one day; all the good things have to come to an end. Just like all Dick Wolf’s shows on television. Yes, you guessed it right! Chicago PD season 9 episode 22 will mark the season finale. From adrenaline-rushing action scenes to crime drama, it feels absolutely needless to mention that this show is one of the most loved shows out there. With that being said, let us now go through the release date and time, spoilers as well as the recaps of the previous episode of this police procedural.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 21 Highlights:

Titled as ‘House of Cards’, the second-last episode of ‘Chicago PD’ season 9 premiered on May 18, 2022. Voight and his squad were nearly successful in saving the day. On the other hand, Anna was shifted to gaining Escano’s confidence.

The latter, the commander of the Los Temidos gang, focused on getting her revenge and thus, trapped her into being a part of the gang. For sought this vengeance, a number of months of being undercover were required and Anna was just ready to do so.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22 Release Date and Time:

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22 (the finale episode) is scheduled to reach our TV screens on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, exactly at 10 PM as per Eastern Standard Time. With each episode having a runtime of nearly 45 minutes, one has an option to either watch the series on NBC networking channel or Hulu.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22 Spoilers:

The ending episode of the season is named ‘You and Me’. Chicago P.D. is all about the fictional 21st District. It is a house packed with patrol officers and the department’s best Intelligence Unit. The head of the unit is Detective Sergeant Hank Voight. We are expected to see both officers, Kevin Atwater and officer Kim Burgess getting promoted to the elite Intelligence Unit.

Watch Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 22 Online

On Wednesbury, the NBC drama series Chicago PD is broadcast at 22:00 p.m., Eastern Time, in the United States. You may watch Chicago PD on Hulu, Peacock Premium, Fubo TV, Sling, Spectrum on Demand, and DirecTV. Apple iTunes also has episodes for sale.

