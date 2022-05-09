Charmed Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date And Time, Spoilers: ‘Truth or Cares’

Charmed Season 4 Episode 9 will be released in May 13th, 2022, Scroll down to know all about its spoilers and more. ‘Charmed’ is an American fantasy television series. It is developed by Jennie Snyder Urman for The CW. Reportedly, this drama will have as many as13 episodes in total. The first episode of supernatural fiction debuted on October 14, 2018. The present season (fourth) premiered on March 11, 2022. Episode 9 of the same is to be released soon for its fans.

Here, you will find all the information required – right from its release date and time to its much-awaited spoilers. We give surety to convey genuine information and never disappoint our readers. Excited, aren't you?

Charmed Season 4 Episode 8 Highlights:

The previous episode of ‘Charmed’ is titled ‘Unveiled’. Released on May 6, 2022, the conspiracy group ‘The Unseen’ has come up with a hit list of anyone who has helped The Charmed Ones. They are the girls (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, and Lucy Barrett). On the other hand, Harry was successful in saving their nearest and dearest now that everyone they know was an instant and an easy target.

Charmed Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date And Time:

‘Charmed’ Season 4 Episode 9 will be released on May 13, 2022. You can watch this amazing series on the global OTT platform, Netflix just by paying the subscription fees. The audience, please note that new episodes premiere on Friday of every week.

Charmed Season 4 Episode 9 Countdown:

Charmed Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers:

Season 4 Episode 9 is given the title ‘Truth or Cares’. Maggie is expected to meet someone important from her past and is very surprised. She even tries to pacify herself from this blast from the past. In the meantime; we will see Mel, Kaela, and Dev on the trail of the Unseen, while Jordan and Harry will get help from a different powerful group of three people.

Where to Watch Charmed Season 4 Episode 9? The episode will air on The CW on 29th April. It will also be available on cwtv.com. Once the entire season is aired, it will also be available on Netflix.