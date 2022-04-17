Charmed Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And More

Charmed Season 4 Episode 7 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down top know more. Charmed Season 4 will be getting its new episode very soon. The American fantasy drama television series, which is actually a reboot of a series of the same name that aired from 1998 to 2006, premiered in 2018 and it was well-received by the audience. It stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey, and Madeleine Mantock in the lead roles. The plot of the movie is whimsical and simple at the same time. It tells the stories of three sisters who are “witches”, and who are bestowed different, unique powers. Macy, Mel, and Maggie Vera have the powers of telekinesis, freezing time, and telepathy respectively. They even have a Whitelighter, who is an advisor to the witches.

The witches’ power intensifies considerably when they work together, a phenomenon they refer to as the “Power of Three”. The show was highly appreciated for the diversity of its cast. In the cast of the original Charmed, all the three actresses playing the witches were white, but the 2018 reboot has women of colour and people of varied ethnicities playing these roles, bringing in more inclusivity.

Not only that, the youngest sister is portrayed as a Lesbian, ensuring some representation from the LGBTQ+ community. The third season ended on a dramatic note as Macy met her death in a heroic way, fighting evil until the very end. Season 4 brought in a new charmed one- Kaela. Read on to know more about the latest episode of season 4.

Previously on Charmed Season 4 Episode 6:

The episode shows Tallyman launch a deadly attack on an unexpected level. Mel and Kaela, who are unable to handle it on their own, turn to Dev for assistance. Maggie on the other hand, has problems controlling her emotions and the court orders her to take anger management sessions with a rather unconventional therapist.

Charmed Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date and Time

The episode is scheduled to release on 29th April, 2022.

Charmed Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers:

The next episode is titled “Cats and Camels and Elephants, Oh My…”. It also has an official synopsis that reads “Mel, Maggie and Kaela become aware of a new threat inspired by the Tallyman; Maggie and Harry chase down a lead in a dangerous, magical realm; Mel needs Jordan’s help; Kaela gets a visitor from her past.”

The trailer of the episode also shows a shadowed figure making its entrance, and it seems like it could possibly be Macy.

Where to Watch Charmed Season 4 Episode 7?

The episode will air on The CW on 29th April. It will also be available on cwtv.com. Once the entire season is aired, it will also be available on Netflix.

