Black-ish Season 8 Episode 12 Spoilers, Release Date, Countdown And Watch Online

Black-ish Season 8 Episode 12 is scheduled to release its next episode very soon. The American sitcom series has come to the second last episode of season 8. Titled “If a Black Man Cries In the Woods…”, it will possibly show yet another challenge Dre will face as a member of an ultra-suburban Black family. In the last episode, several characters like Bow and Dre come to terms with their individual problems, and Pops and Ruby take the radical decision of moving out. Read on to find out more about the episode and its previous events.

Previously on Black-ish Season 8 Episode 11

The episode starts off with Pops and Ruby announcing to the family that they had decided to move out. They had decided to explore something new in life and to take an RV to leisurely explore the entire country. The bow is delighted but successfully conceals it. Later that night, things go south for Bow as discovers that her perimenopause had begun. Dre believes that it would be best to call his mother, but Bow disagrees, claiming she can manage the situation on her own.

Dre has his own concerns to deal with. Upon seeing his parents getting ready to enjoy their retirement years, Dre realizes that he might not have the same privilege as he is a father to five children, and working till all of them grew up seemed inevitable. This makes Dre a little uneasy. Meanwhile, Pops and Ruby spend their last few days at the house with their beloved grandchildren.

Pops eventually has a heart-to-heart conversation with his son and assures him that even if he didn’t have his retirement planned to the T right now, he would still be okay. This makes Dre feel better. Surprisingly, Ruby and Bow also have an emotional exchange where Ruby helps Bow deal with her perimenopause. The episode ends with Pops and Ruby leaving for their trip.

Black-ish Season 8 Episode 12 Release Date And Timing

The episode is scheduled to release on April 12th, 2022 in the US and Canada. The release date for India, the UK, and Australia has not been announced yet.

Black-ish Season 8 Episode 12 Countdown

Black-ish Season 8 Episode 12 Spoilers

As of now, no spoilers of the episode are known, except for the title “When a Black Man Cries In The Woods..”. It is expected that the episode will talk about more struggles the suburban Black community faces.

Where to watch Black-ish Season 8 Episode 12

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, The episode will be aired on ABC in the US.

