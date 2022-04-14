Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16 Release Date & Spoilers: Progress Of The Dhruv’s Murder Case

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. This is the most popular series, and it has a sizable fan base. The audience is completely absorbed in the presentation and can’t wait to see what happens next. Stay tuned till the end of this post for the most up-to-date information about the upcoming event like release date, time, spoilers, where to view the 16th episode, and a recap of the previous episode of the series “Big Sky Season 2″.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15 Highlights:

The title of the big sky season 2 episode 15 was “The Muffin or The Hammer” In this episode, we saw that Jenny narrowly escaped death when she hurled the very toxic drug granules toward Dhruv, who burned to death. On the other hand, Jenny persuaded her commander to obtain permission to search the Bhullars’ downstairs, where they were operating a narcotics supply chain.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16 Release Date:

Viewers have to wait for a little longer as it’s decided that big sky season 2 episode 16 will be streaming on 5th May 2022.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16 Countdown:

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16 Predictions:

In the next episode, we can expect that Dhruv’s murder had shattered the Bhullars, and they were scrambling to figure out who had slain him. And continuingly we will see this crime investigation ahead in the 16th episode of big sky season 2.

Where To Watch Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16?

Viewers can easily watch this series on any online platform. However, In the United States, Big Sky Season 2 airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Indian fans can watch “Big sky season 2 on Disney plus Hotstar at 11:30 am on every Friday.

Cast And Crew Of Big Sky Season 2:

Katheryn Winnick – Jenny Hoyt

Kylie Bunbury – Cassie Dewell

Brian Geraghty – Ronald Pergman

Dedee Pfeiffer – Denise Brisbane

Jesse James Keitel – Jerrie Kennedy

Omar Metwally – Mark Lindor

Anja Savcic – Scarlett Leyendecker

Janina Gavankar – Ren

Jamie-Lynn Sigler – Tonya

Logan Marshall-Green – Travis

Madelyn Kientz – Max

Troy Johnson – Harper

Lola Reid – Madison

Jeremy Ray Taylor – Bridger

TV Carpio – Rachel

Arturo Del Puerto – T-Lock

