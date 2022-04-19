Better Things Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date & Spoilers: Sam’s Trip Turns Upside Down

Better Things Season 5 Episode 9 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. ‘Better Things’ is an American comedy television series. It is created by Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. for FX. The drama goes on to star Pamela Adlon as a divorced actress who raises her three daughters on her own. Debuted on September 8, 2016, its fifth installment has got its recent episode 8 out. This means that episode 9 will be coming out soon for its fans.

Better Things Season 5 Episode 8 Highlights:

Titled ‘Jesus Saves’, the previous episode of ‘Better Things’ saw the extended Fox family have a virtual funeral service over Zoom for Uncle Harold. Sam successfully managed to get her British dual citizenship. She begins to prepare for their trip to England. She started off by collecting her children’s passports and packing. This eventually, started to overwhelm her. We saw a lot of her friends stop by the house, including Lenny and her brother Cope. This episode premiered on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Better Things Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date And Time:

Confirmed and thrilled – ‘Better Things’ Season 5 Episode 9 is scheduled to release on April 18, 2022, and will be airing on FX at 10 pm ET in the USA. The episode will be later available on Hulu as well as on Amazon Prime Video.

Better Things Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers:

The next episode has been titled, “England”. As far as the plot is concerned, we are expected to see how well Sam and her family are having a blast on their trip to England. Nevertheless, things have been pretty heavy for Sam since a short time ago. She was working as a guest director for the first time in one of the episodes. Then, she also has to make sure that her daughters move from their places.

Watch Better Things Season 5 Episode 9 Online:

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on Hulu and Amazon Prime Videos.

