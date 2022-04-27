Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 Spoilers!! : What to Expect from Hit and Run

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Better Call Saul is an American television series. Its season 6 started in April 2022, fans are amazed by this series. This article is covering all the best information about Better Call Saul’s latest updates, like it’s the release date, spoilers, streaming details, a recap of the previous one, and much more, so stay tuned!

Highlights Of The Previous Episode Of Better Call Saul Season 6:

In the previous episode of this series, we saw that, Fring, according to Lalo Salamanca, was the mastermind behind the assault on him. Hence, Lalo is likely to attack him. Kim is leading up to the evil side as Nacho plays a hard blow.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 Release Date:

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4 is all set to release on the coming Monday, 2 May 2022.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 Spoilers:

“Hit And Run” will be the title of the 4th episode of Better Call Saul season 6. Fans are excited to know what will happen in next. So here are a synopsis of the above. Nacho reportedly admitted that Alvarez was someone who had assaulted Lalo. On the other hand, Jimmy and Kim’s strategy towards Howard hasn’t changed.

Where To Watch Better Call Saul Season 6?

The episode will be aired on AMC in the US, but it will also be available on Netflix.

Characters Of Better Call Saul Season 6:

Jimmy McGill is played by Bob Odenkirk.

Kim Wexler is played by Rhea Seehorn.

Mike is played by Jonathan Banks.

Nacho Varga is played by Michael Mando.

Howard Hamlin is played by Patrick Fabian.

Gus Fring is played by Giancarlo Esposito.

Chuck is played by Michael McKean.

Hector is played by Mark Margolis.

Lalo is played by Tony Dalton.

Stacey is played by Kerry Condon.

