Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 3 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Better Call Saul is a prequel or a spinoff to the well-known series, Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul covers the events that happened between the years 2002 and 2006. It tells the story of Saul Goodman (a play on the words “It’s all good, man”), a former con artist (whose actual name is Jimmy McGill) who decides to mend his ways and work as a criminal lawyer, and how he undergoes this transformation. He closely works with Mike Ehrmantraut, a retired police officer who is surprisingly in cahoots with the notorious Juarez Drug Cartel out of his desperate situation- he wants to help his widowed daughter and her child. Mike’s personality changes in reverse compared to Saul, because he is simply on a moral decline.

Saul starts off by working for his brother’s law firm in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He works his way up from humble beginnings. The show is considered to be one of the best TV Series of all time. It has been nominated for the Emmy’s, Golden Globe Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, etc. Some even say it is better than the original series of the franchise. It was renewed for a sixth season on 18th April, 2022. The season is to have 13 episodes, and this will be the final season of the series. Scroll down to find out more about the latest release.

Previously on Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2

Titled “Carrot and Stick”, the episode details the plan that Jimmy and Kim will devise to destroy Howard Hamlin’s reputation and career. They go as far as planting cocaine in Howard’s locker. Kim turns into a completely ruthless person and Jimmy wonders if he is to blame for her change in personality. She, however, resorts to extreme means only in defense of Jimmy. For instance, she threatens to expose the Kettlemans’ shady schemes if they didn’t leave Jimmy alone. The episode title “Carrot and Stick” is a reference to this very scene, the Kettlemans refused to be bribed, but comply as soon as they are threatened.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date and Time

The episode is scheduled to release on 25th April 2022 at 9 PM ET.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers

The episode is titled “Rock and Hard Place”. The promo implies that Jimmy might get involved with the Salamancas individuals.

Where To Watch Better Call Saul Season 6?

The episode will be aired on AMC in the US, but it will also be available on Netflix.

