9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17 Release Date & Spoilers: The Last Before Epic Finale

‘9-1-1’ is an American procedural television series. This masterpiece is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear for the Fox Broadcasting Company. This action and drama revolve around the lives of Los Angeles first responders which include police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers.

The series debuted on January 3 back in the year 2018. Its fifth season premiered on September 20, 2021. 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17 is the main topic of this article and we will be sure to let our readers know about the release date & spoilers in detail.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17 Release Date and Time:

Coming straight to the good news – ‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Episode 17 is scheduled to release on Monday, May 9, 2022. It will be airing on Fox at 8 pm as per Eastern Standard Time in the United States as well as in Canada on Global TV at the same time. The show is available to stream on Disney + and also on Amazon Prime Video.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17 Spoilers:

Titled, “Hero Complex”, the seventeenth episode will see someone trying to meddle with people’s lives to act like a god. Chimney and Hen come across a mysterious death and they try to figure out what is exactly the matter.

On the other hand, Eddie will hope to rebuild his relationship with his father. Owing to that, he travels all the way to Texas.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 16 Recaps:

The title of episode 16 was ‘May Day. It was released on May 2, 2022. As many as 118 officials were assigned to rescue people from a burning call center building. We saw Bobby risking his life in order to save May and Claudette, who were trapped together.

Eddie and Buck were seen helping an injured electrician. Also, Chimney joined forces with his brother for the very first time.

