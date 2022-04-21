9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 15 Release Date, Spoilers: Girl Drops Through Floor Of Sauna

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 15 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. 9-1-1 is an American procedural drama series that covers the lives of Los Angeles’ first responders- police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers. It features Angela Basset, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Connie Britton, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, Gavin McHugh, and John Harlan Kim. The series premiered on January 3, 2018. The series was renewed for a fifth season in 2021.

The main characters are Athena Grant-Nash, an LAPD patrol sergeant, Bobby, an LAFD Station 118 captain, and Athena’s husband. 9-1-1 also got its spin-off – 9-1-1 Lone Star. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a positive review- “9-1-1 occasionally veers into melodrama, but is redeemed with a top-tier cast, adrenaline-pumping action, and a dash of trashy camp that pushes the show into addictive guilty pleasure territory.” Gina Torres was also introduced in a regular role.

Previously on 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 14

Eddie is trying very hard to get over nightmares and helplessness. Bobby tries to coax him and talks to him about how to deal with the nightmares. Lucy goes viral for rescuing a woman who was falling off of a balcony. A man tries to reach for something in a donation box-like thing, but falls into it. He tries to call for help, but no one comes, he is trapped in it and he is eventually found dead in it by a group of people. A man ran over a teenager and Athena handles the situation with the help of a surgeon. Maddie blames her family history of leukemia for her daughter’s condition. The treatment goes fine and surgery is not required.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 15 Release Date and Time

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 15 will air on 25th April at 8 PM ET/PT.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 15 Countdown

Countdown

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 15 Spoilers

The newest episode is called “FOMO”. The promo is out and some things are revealed in it. A girl simply disappears into the ground, and a woman injures herself in the sauna.

Where To Watch 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 14?

It is a very popular series therefore it is available on many online platforms, so Fans can easily watch it on Fox.

9-1-1 Cast and Character:

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant

Peter Krause as Bobby Nash;

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall

Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley

Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han;

Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz

