9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 14 Release Date & Spoilers: A Scary Day on the Job for Athena and Eddie

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 14 is all set to release super soon and know all the information about 911 you need is right here, so keep scrolling! 911 is a pack full of twists and turns,it has one of the biggest storylines centering on Maddie’s disappearance and Chimney’s attempts to find her.



9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13 Highlights:

The last 911 struggled with relationships and it’s not easy to see what’s going on in the future. But at least viewers could see Peter Krause’s captain Bobby making the most stupid reason why he didn’t answer the phone. Maddie and Chimney are back in Los Angeles, but a lot has happened since the last time they saw them in Boston. Evan “Buck” Buckley could only keep lying about the kiss he had with Lucy Donato, the 118’s latest firefighter, for so long, right? Also, Eddy Diaz feels sick now.

In episode 13, Maddy and Chimney agreed to co-parent their little baby, Jiyun, instead of reconnecting as a couple. “We grew up apart, or when we were apart,” Maddie told Buck. As a firefighter, Albert and his beard are under a lot of pressure, but otherwise it’s okay. After the therapist, Edward Diaz went to meet some of the people he worked with.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 14 Release Time & Where To Watch

911 Season 5 Episode 14 will air on 18th April 2022 at 8:00 pm ET, on FOX, in the US, and in Canada. You cab also binge-watch all the seasons of 911 with all new releases on VUDU, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies and TV, and YouTube TV internationally.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 14 Spoilers

911 season 5 episode 14 “Dumb Luck” is the title of Episode 14. In this episode, she seems to be having a really scary day when a woman falls on the balcony of a penthouse. Due to the change in this sad event, 118 teams have to fight time to help this woman. Elsewhere, a poor motorcyclist gets caught up in a horrifying accident where a stop sign seriously injures him! As a result, Athena begins to deal with the problem. Eddie, on the other hand, will be quite busy during this time. At some point, he seems to have to undergo various treatments due to his PTSD and the guilt of the victim. Jee Yun will soon get sick. As a result of this horrific event, Maddie will be afraid of the worst scenario.

Where To Watch 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 14?

It is a very popular series therefore it is available on many online platforms, so Fans can easily watch it on Fox.

9-1-1 Cast and Character:

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant

Peter Krause as Bobby Nash;

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall

Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley

Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han;

Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz

