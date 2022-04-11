Maddie Comes Home And Buck Kisses One Of His Colleagues In 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. 9-1-1 is the most well-known American television series, which premiered on January 18, 2018. It becomes well-known in a short period of time, and fans are so engrossed in the series that they can’t wait to see what happens in the 13th episode. Stay tuned until the conclusion of this article for all the latest information on the next episode of this series, including episode 13 spoilers, the previous episode’s recap, and streaming information.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 12 Highlights:

Maddie became progressively sad in the previous episode, to the point where she considered suicide. She booked herself into a treatment clinic in Boston after abruptly leaving her family due to postpartum depression She felt unqualified as a mother after bathing her kid and nearly drowning her in the tub. Maddie met Kira, a woman dealing with a similar issue and feeling bad for endangering their children. As a result, they made a pledge to be there for each other at all times. She quickly got a place of her own and started going to group sessions.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13 Release Date:

Fans were eagerly awaiting the next episode of 9-1-1 season 5 after seeing the 12th episode, but there is no need to wait any longer as the 13th episode is just officially released, on March 11th, 2022.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13 Spoilers:

The title of the 13th episode is Fear-o-Phobia, This episode is going to be full of surprises where Maddie returns home after everything she’s gone through a lot. On the other hand, Buck recently kissed one of his colleagues on the show unintentionally. He’d kept it hidden from Taylor thus far. Gonna be enthusiastic to watch this episode.

Where To Watch 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13?

It’s a popular drama series, fans can easily watch it on any online platform, It’s all the latest episodes will be available on fox, so viewers can watch episode 13 season 5 from there too.

Cast Of 9-1-1 Season 5:

Angela Bassett, Athena Grant, Peter Krause, Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark, Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley.Aisha Hinds, Henrietta ‘Hen’ Wilson.Kenneth Choi. Howie ‘Chimney’ Han, Rockmond Dunbar, Michael Grant.Ryan Guzman, Eddie Diaz.

