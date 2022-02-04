The Color Purple Musical Film Adaptation Stars Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks as Celie and Sofia

In 1982, American author Alice Walker published The Color Purple, a novel that tells the story of Celie, a young black girl living in the south during the early 20th century.

The book was adapted into a 1985 film by Steven Spielberg, and has since been made into a Broadway musical. Now, almost forty years after its initial publication, The Color Purple is being adapted into a feature-length film once again.

This time around, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks will be playing the roles of Celie and Sofia respectively. Taraji P. Henson joins the cast as Shug Avery.

Who’s Playing Who in the New Film Adaptation of The Color Purple?

1. Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks join the upcoming Color Purple musical film adaptations as Celie and Sofia, respectively.

2. The actresses are no strangers to the roles, both having previously played them on Broadway.

3. Taraji P. Henson joins the cast as Shug Avery.

4. The film is set to be released in 2023.

5. The Color Purple is based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker, and was originally adapted into a non-musical film in 1985.

6. Alice Walker’s The Color Purple is a 1982 epistolary novel by American author Alice Walker. The novel had an initial printing of 42,000 copies and was selected by The New York Times as one of its “Seven Books to Remember” in 1983.

7. “The Color Purple” won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1983, and Walker’s essay collections In Search of Our Mothers’ Gardens and Living by the Word: Selected Writes 1968-1987 were Pulitzer Prize finalists in 1986 and 1987 respectively.

8. It was adapted into a 1985 film by Steven Spielberg starring Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, Oprah Winfrey, Margaret Avery, Rae Dawn Chong, Akosua Busia, and Adolph Caesar.

9. The book has been the frequent target of censorship challenges for its explicit descriptions of sex and abuse. In 1993, it was challenged in a school district in Texas but retained in the curriculum when an assistant principal testified that it had artistic value.

