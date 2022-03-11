Apple Event Overview For March 2022 -CR News

APPLE, the company which was set up by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne long ago is now one of the best and costliest electronic companies all over the world. At present times, Apple has a net worth of $365.82 billion (according to 2021 analysis). The first store of Apple was established in Los Altos, California. The present generation is using apple phones, smartwatches, iPads, and mac books more than android and windows products.

Leaving the storage and features on one side, the camera of all apple products can not be compared with any other product. Yes, maybe the cost of an apple product is high than other company products but the working, features, updates, screen, body, everything is of the top class model.

Now let’s look into the event sheet of Apple for March 2022.

MARCH 08, 2022:

Apple introduces two brand new colors for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. iPhone 13 got a new color, green and iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine color got launched. Read More: Which Cloud Gaming Service Provider Will Be The Best In 2022?



Also, Apple launched the latest model of purple iPad Air.

Wonder ahead. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on March 8 at 10 a.m. PST. ⁰ Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/alsyyPz9Qg — Apple (@Apple) March 2, 2022

All Apple stores in California will be closed due to the new launch and some renovations.

The Apple Live Launch event can be streamed from any Apple device by visiting the Apple official site. Apple devices where you can watch the launch are iPhones, iPad, Mac Book Air, Mac Book Pro, and other Apple devices. According to Indian timing, the event will start at 11.30 PM on March 08, 2022.

Wonder ahead. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on March 8 at 10 a.m. PST. ⁰ Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/alsyyPz9Qg — Apple (@Apple) March 2, 2022

MARCH 09, 2022:

Apple Launches New Devices like new iPad air, iPhone SE, Studio Display, Mac Studio.

The all-new iPad Air is the first upgrade to the Airline since 2020, and it adds Apple’s powerful M1 chip, a 12-megapixel wide-angle front camera, 5G connectivity, and other upgraded features in a similar form factor to the fourth-generation iPad Air.

Mac Studio with Apple M1 Ultra processor: M1 Max is the most advanced variant of Apple’s mobile iMac. It has a die-to-die interconnect, allowing Apple to link two of them together to make the Ultra, which has almost double servings of processor and GPU cores and other components. It contains 128GB of high-bandwidth RAM, but it consumes less power than two separate chips.

iPhone SE: The iPhone SE, which was first released in 2016 and is still available, has been upgraded to a faster A15 Bionic processor, the same chip that’s in the iPhone 13. The more powerful computational capabilities offered by the chip allow for improved battery life and a better camera system. It will set you back $429 (or £419, or AU$719) and $30 more than the previous model. Friday is when preorders will begin, with shipping on March 18.

Apple Confirms a 20-Core M1 Ultra Processor for High-End Macs

The Apple Mac Studio and the Studio Display are now part of the company’s Mac family.

MARCH 10, 2022:

iPhone SE prices will decrease due to the Apple Spring Event in March.

Apple is actively working on APPLE MAC STUDIO and it will launch this soon.

The new iPad Air comes in at $600 and will be available for pre-order starts on March 11.

Read More: Travelling fires pose a huge risk to open building spaces



During Russia attacking Ukraine continuously, Apple has currently decided to prohibit all the citizens of Russia from their Spring presentation this year.

All Apple users can stream the new peek performance video launched on the official site of Apple. You can stream this through your iPad, iPhone, Mac Book Air, Smart Watch, and other Apple devices. This video can be streamed by people all over the world.