Studio 666 Review: Foo Fighters Are Here For You

Starring: David Grohl, Foo Fighters, Jason Trost, Jeff Garlin, Jenna Ortega, Leslie Grossman, Marti Matulis, Taylor Hawkins, Whitney Cummings, Will Forte

Summary: Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

Director: BJ McDonnell

Genre(s): Horror, Comedy, Music

Rating: R

Runtime: 106 min

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters make it up in a humorous, but exceedingly violent B-movie gore-fest. Studio 666 has the global rock stars facing demonic possession in a haunted mansion. The movie is loaded with vulgar language, bloody murder, and of course, shredding death metal music. The biggest issue could be the long run time. Thirty minutes could have cut easily.

The carnage begins in Los Angeles with Dave and the band (Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee) getting yelled at by their manager (Jeff Garlin). The Foo Fighters are late delivering their tenth album to the record company. Davesuffering about of “musical constipation.” wants to write something epic but end in rehashes old material. To get Dave to think more creatively, their manager recommends they rent an old Encino mansion.

Foo Fighters fans need to prepare for graphic slaughter. Studio 666 contains a lot of laughs, but the violence isn’t funny. Humans and critters alike die in a bad shape. There are a lot of blood and guts horror scenes. The band has done nothing like this previously. This is not a concert film. There are no Scooby-Doo hijinks here. Studio 666 earns its hard R-rating.

studio 666 drags considerably in the third act. At this point, the jokes are gone, and it’s full-blown horror.. A leaner edit would have preserved the good humor and added more balance. That said, the film works well enough. It never aspires to be more than an entertaining B-movie and mostly achieves that goal. The Foo Fighters have legions of fans in every age group. Leave the kids at home for this one.

Studio 666 is produced by Roswell Films and Therapy Studios. It will have a theatrical release on February 25th from Open Road Films.

