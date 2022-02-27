Snootie Wild Dead: Famous Rapper Dies Aged 36 After Being Shot In The Neck -CR NEWS

Snootie Wild, a rapper from Memphis, has died after being shot in Houston. He was 36 years old.

On Saturday afternoon, news of his tragic demise was announced on his Instagram account, where a photo of him with the caption “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! #TeamYayo4Life” was uploaded.

On Friday (Feb. 25), ABC 13 in Houston reported that a man was discovered near an SUV in a ditch with neck wounds near English Street and Alice Street in the city. The severely hurt unnamed victim, who is presumed to be Snootie, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators are said to have video of the event.

It appears that he unintentionally backed into the ditch. Then a second vehicle pulled up, and people got out of their vehicles. “They were having a conversation for a little while, and then suddenly there was gunfire. It was simply one shot,” police officer R. Wilkens said at the scene. This shooting appears to be linked to Snootie’s death.

Rumors began to travel that something had happened to Snootie after the news spread on Friday that he had perished. After being missing since July of last year, his followers were ecstatic to see him again on January 2. He was reported as dead by several news outlets shortly thereafter. He also posted a video on Instagram (below) that said he wasn’t deceased but in serious trouble. “Snootie is not deceased. But he’s fighting for his life,” the alert stated. “Due to the family’s wishes, please refrain from discussing anything that has not been shared via his authorized channels.”

Another day and Snootie is the victim of a shooting. Later that night, fellow Memphis rapper Kia Shine informed his followers about his buddy’s condition via Instagram, stating that Snootie was shot., “I’m hoping for the best for my Memphis relatives. He was shot in the neck and torso in Houston and is in critical condition,” he added.

Snootie is a well-known rapper from Tennessee. He became popular after releasing his 2013 song “Yayo,” which earned him a gold plaque. That same year, he joined Yo Gotti’s CMG label and released the EP Go Mode. Austin, who is originally from the United States, has a net worth of $2 million. He produced his most successful album to date in 2015 with Let’s Get This Money Back (CMG). He’d been out of action since 2012. In recent years, he’d largely slowed down producing music.

