Ryan Reynolds Offer To Match $1 Million In Donations To Ukrainian Refugees – CR News

After the Russian invasion, actor and director Ryan Reynolds reveals that he and wife Blake Lively will match $1 million in donations for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war-torn nation.

Following the start of the war in Ukraine, Reynolds and Lively have once again shown their enormous generosity.

On Saturday, the 45-year-old actor announced that he and his wife, Blake, 34, will match contributions of up to $1 million made to the United Nations Refugee Agency for Ukrainian refugees.

‘In 48 hours,’ Ryan wrote on a retweet of a tweet from the non-profit group, ‘thousands of Ukrainians were driven to flee their homes to neighboring nations.’

‘They need protection,’ he said. ‘When you give, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, raising the stakes twice as high.’

The original tweet from the UN Refugee Agency stated: “At the moment, the Ukraine situation is forcing families to flee their homes. “

"Civilians must be protected." – @KellyTClements on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/yE6qzXu919 — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) February 27, 2022

‘Please make a gift right now to assist desperate Ukrainians with life-saving supplies, and $1 for every $1 donated will be matched by Vancity Reynolds and Blake Lively up to $1 million.’

On her own Instagram account, Blake announced the news and wrote, “@vancityreynolds and I are raising every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1 million. link in bio to donate.”

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is on the ground assisting over 50,000 Ukrainians who were forced to flee their homes in less than a 48-hour window.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is assisting with life-saving services, as well as coordinating aid from neighboring nations to guarantee these families’ safety.

After the Russian invasion of its neighboring country began on Thursday, over 120,000 Ukrainians have fled their homeland.

On Saturday, the UN issued a statement warning that up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee Ukraine if the fighting persists.

The couple, who wed in 2012 and have a son named James, seven, and twin girls named Inez, five, and Betty, two have always been there to lend a hand whenever the occasion calls for it.

During the continuing COVID-19 epidemic, they gave another $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada in early August.

When the pandemic began in 2020, they had already given $500,000 to both organizations. In January, Ryan and Blake gave $13,000 to a fundraiser for Welsh soccer player Jordan Davies and his wife Kelsey Edwards following the stillbirth of their baby. The couple gave $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund last September.

The pair have also given out millions to charitable causes. In 2016, they donated $500,000 to help homeless youth in Ryan’s native country of Canada, $40,000 to Haiti’s earthquake recovery efforts, and$2 million to assist immigrant children’s rights.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions