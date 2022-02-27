Russian State Ballet Performances Cancelled At Various UK Theatres -CR NEWS

Several theatre performances of the Russian State Ballet Company have been canceled in the United Kingdom following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton, The New Theatre Peterborough, and the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre have all announced the cancellation of shows in the next few days.

It follows after the Royal Opera House announced it was canceling a tour by the Moscow-based Bolshoi Ballet, which had been scheduled to perform in London this summer.

“We are saddened to hear of the cancellation,” said Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in a statement. “Management, producers, and talent agents have been engaged in discussions and negotiations since last Thursday.”

The decision to cancel is absolutely the correct one in light of the circumstances, nevertheless it will have a significant financial impact on the theatre, which is still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“The Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is a charity that focuses on the community exclusively and collaborates with everyone.”

Customers who bought tickets for the events from February 28 to March 2 will be refunded in full, according to the statement.

On February 26, the Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton, England, which was to play host to a performance of The Nutcracker by The Russian State Ballet of Siberia, canceled the event.

The Royal & Derngate Theatre has announced that its performance of The Russian State Ballet has been canceled as a result of the situation in Ukraine.

The theatre apologized for the inconvenience caused and the short notice of the announcement and stated that ticket holders would be given a full refund.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia has been forced to cancel performances scheduled for March 22 and 23 at the Peterborough, Ontario performance facility because of the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has already lost two significant events to be held in Russia.

In May, the UEFA Champions League final has been rescheduled to Paris, while the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September has been postponed.

