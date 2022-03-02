Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Russell Wilson Reveals He Spends Pver $1 Million Each Year On His Body

By Manav Arora
Russell Wilson has revealed that he spends a whopping $1 million every year staying in shape.

The 33-year-old quarterback and Ciara, 36, appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night, where they discussed how they spent his staggering $135 million fortune.

During the conversation, the host inquired if it was confirmed that he spends $1 million on his body every year.

‘Yeah, it’s a process,’ Russell responded. It’s a way of life. When you’re attempting to play for as long as I’m trying to play, I believe you’ll find it difficult. I’m hoping to keep playing until I’m 45 years old.’

That would take another 12 years, according to Jimmy.

 

‘For me, the mentality, the degree of attention, everything you have to do has to be surrounded by that,’ Russell added. ‘It’s been an incredible journey thus far.’
Ciara replied, “No, I’m in it with him,” when Jimmy questioned if she found it annoying.

Russell went on to add that he was on a 10-day challenge for himself, which included no dairy, gluten, or red meat, and that Ciara was “rubbing it in my face” by eating Philly cheesesteaks.

During the conversation, the pair also disclosed that they frequently compete in late-night pickleball contests, brutal.

‘We’re both competitive by nature, so I believe we utilize that to push each other,’ the singer explained while promoting their new children’s book, ‘Why Not You.’

