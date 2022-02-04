Rihanna Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors With A Very Rihanna DM On Instagram

In a DM to a fan, Rihanna denied that she is pregnant with A$AP Rocky’s child, despite wearing an orange dress that some tabloids said was suspicious. She also pointed out that people constantly spread false pregnancy rumors about her.

Jen made the DM public on her Twitter account, so people could stop spreading false rumors.

Rihanna has expressed a desire to have children in the future. Even if she hadn’t found the right partner, she said that she would have kids—three or four of them—for Vogue magazine in 2020. “Absolutely,” she confirmed. “That’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a kid. What would you do if you wanted to have children on your own? Why not try it since I’m doing it?”

Rihanna became the 11th person to be named National Heroin Barbados this week. But tabloids and some on social media were far more fixated on whether or not she could be expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky because of the orange dress she wore.

In a direct message to a fan named Jen, Rihanna debunked the rumors and explained how she typically gets pregnancy rumors about her.

“Can I come to the baby shower sis!?” asked Jen. “Is it true or not that your babies will be beautiful? Everyone’s up in your uterus at the moment 🙁 ”

Rihanna responded, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t come to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol”

“I spit out my water when she said, ‘the first ten baby showers,’” Daria posted. “Regardless, I’m happy for her either way she’s living life to the fullest! #riri #loveya”

