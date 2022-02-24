Priyanka Chopra Speaks for the First Time About Rosie O’Donnell’s Apology and That “Awkward” Encounter

Days after Rosie O’Donnell apologized to Priyanka Chopra for mistaking her for Deepak Chopra’s daughter during a recent run-in, the actress released a statement from her side

To know what has happened so far: Rosie recently issued a public apology to the Matrix Resurrections star, 39, after mistakenly identifying her as the daughter of famed author Deepak Chopra.

In a TikTok video shared on weekend, the 59-year-old comedian said that she was dining at a Malibu, Calif., restaurant when she spotted Priyanka and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, nearby and went over to greet them. While meeting the couple, Rosie said she by mistake referred to Priyanka’s father as Deepak, making Priyanka correct her that they are not related.

While apologizing to Priyanka on TikTok, Rosie referred the star as “something Chopra” and “the Chopra wife.” She later filmed a separate video, in which she apologized for the “awkward” incident after fans in the comments section pointed out that she had failed to mention Priyanka by name in her initial apology.

Now, in a statement posted on Instagram Story on Feb. 23, Priyanka shared her side of the story, saying, “Hi everyone. Some thoughts…”

“I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter,” she continued. “But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

The Quantico alum went on to note that people “deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology,” adding, “If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing.”