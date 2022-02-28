Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence on Rosie O’Donnell’s Apology and That “Awkward” Encounter

Priyanka Chopra has broken silence on Rosie O’Donnell’s apology.

Slamming the comedian, Priyanka Chopra had something to say on O’Donnell’s not-so-thoughtful apology, issuing a statement through her Instagram story stating, “Hi everyone. Some thoughts. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think it probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly. We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’, especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in will be amazing.

Also PS – As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to Deepak Chopra, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith.”

The 59-year-old American comedian had met Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas earlier this week in a restaurant, and had assumed the 39-year-old actor to be the daughter of author Deepak Chopra to which Priyanka corrected her saying “No, and Chopra is a common name.”

O’Donnell further went on to her social media to ask her followers if they had thought the same. She then issued an apology to “the Chopra wife”, a comment not well received and which caused people to ask Rosie to issue an apology again. She filmed the video to apologize for the awkward and embarrassing situation she had landed herself in. Priyanka was quick to react and said that she should not mention her as “someone’s wife”, rather take the time and Google her and apologize sincerely.

Fans were quick to notice how the comedian had not mentioned the Matrix Resurrection’s star’s name correctly which led to Rosie issuing another apology.

Priyanka Chopra is the daughter of the late Dr. Ashok Chopra and Dr. Madhu Chopra. Nick Jonas also took to Instagram to show his support for his wife saying “Well said, my love.”

The actor who recently welcomed her first child with Nick Jonas via surrogate had also stated that not everyone with a common last name is meant to be related. She was also expressive of the fact that people being open to diversity would be something pleasing to see.