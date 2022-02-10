Prince Charles Tested Positive For Covid-19, According To Clarence House

Prince Charles is a person who has been affected by Covid-19 and self-isolates. Prince Charles was just about to arrive at an engagement when the good news of his positive drug test was announced. The virus was first detected in His Royal Highness Prince Philip of Greece, the Duke of Edinburgh, in March 2020 when he exhibited only minor symptoms.

Prince Charles Tests Positive for Covid-19

The Prince of Wales has been found to have the antiviral drug Covid-19 in his system and is now self-isolating, according to Clarence House.

Charles, Prince of Wales, was just a few metres away from arriving at an engagement in Winchester when the good news was announced.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall attended a reception at the British Museum with representatives from various organizations.

On Thursday, Camilla was confirmed negative for coronavirus by Clarence House. Charles has previously been affected by Covid.

Clarence House confirmed that Prince Charles was vaccinated against the viral disease three times, but would not reveal whether he is suffering from coronavirus symptoms this time.

It’s also yet to discover whether the Prince of Wales has seen Her Majesty recently. However, Camilla had a bad result in a typical examination, according to the palace.

On Wednesday, Charles and Camilla attended a reception.

Charles and Camilla attended a reception at the British Museum on the night before he was revealed to have tested positive. The celebration of the work of the British Asian Trust (BAT) was held that evening.

The Queen also greeted the guests, which included Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel. Former Liverpool player Ian Rush was also among them.

In England, lateral flow tests are required for contacts of persons with positive Covid infections who have been fully vaccinated. They do not need to self-isolate unless they test positive.

The British Asian Trust was feted at a party in London attended by Priti Patel, Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy, Charles and Camilla.

A monument of Licoricia of Winchester, a medieval Jewish money lender and single parent from Hampshire, was to be unveiled by Charles.

Twitter Reacts

This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible. — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 10, 2022

Clarence House announced that His Royal Highness was “disappointed not to be able to attend… and will look to reschedule his trip as soon as feasible.”

Charles’ positive drug test was announced just after midday, around 12 minutes before he was scheduled to arrive.

More than 1,000 people were waiting behind barriers on Jewry Street in the city to catch a glimpse of the prince.

The Lord-Lieutenant Nigel Atkinson, the Queen’s representative in Hampshire, read a letter from the prince to the disappointed crowd.

Nigel Atkinson, the Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, assisted in revealing the statute on behalf of the prince.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” began Charles’s farewell message, “I am extremely sorry that I will not be with you today. I am exceedingly frustrated as I had planned to celebrate this momentous occasion with you.

“I am hoping very much that I will be able to pay a return visit at some point, but for today please accept my most heartfelt apologies and best wishes as you commemorate this momentous occasion for Winchester.”

Meanwhile, Camilla has continued with her planned events, recently visiting Paddington Haven, a sexual assault referral facility in West London.

There, she met Zara McDermott, a former Love Island contestant, who listened to her tale of revenge porn and assault.

