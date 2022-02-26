Pregnant Rihanna Donned A Latex Crop Top To A$AP Rocky’s Show For Gucci.

Rihanna is bringing her “Savage” maternity style to Milan Fashion Week.

On Friday, the pregnant pop star was the main attraction at Gucci’s fall 2022 presentation, wearing a latex and lace crop top that highlighted her growing tummy.

She completed the look with a lavender coat, low-slung dragon-printed pants, and a fluffy lavender coat. She added to the brightness with a heavy-metal headdress and several necklaces, including a huge blinged-out Briony Raymond cross.

With a slick of crimson lipstick and lilac eye make-up (to go with that jacket, naturally), the Fenty Beauty founder completed her appearance.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 33, were accompanied by a black trench coat and mustard ski gloves with a Gucci suitcase adorned with the brand’s logo.

The Bad Gal has not toned down her unique seductive style. Last month, she unveiled her heavily bejeweled baby bump in a barely buttoned vintage Chanel puffer (and sparked a rush on pink coats in the process).

Rihanna has been making jaws drop since she began donning lacy tank tops in the early 2000s. She’s also worn a $5,000 designer catsuit, as well as 2000s-inspired crop tops and lace-up shirts.

She’s been talking about her unique approach to maternity dressing in recent interviews, telling Refinery29, “Right now, I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy.”. “I think society makes it out to seem like you’re hiding, you’re not sexy, and that you’ve gotta hide your beauty when ladies get pregnant. You’ll be back there again, and I don’t subscribe to that bullish—t.”

“I’m experimenting with stuff I wouldn’t have had the confidence to try before being pregnant. For me, the strappiest, thinnest, and most cutouts are the best.”

