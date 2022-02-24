Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Official Trailer Released, What Makes it EXTRA Exciting?

Trainers! The trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

The game trailer released by Nintendo America has bagged in many praises from different media sources. It is already getting popular in the gaming world, being ranked first in the ‘Best New Game Trailers of the Week.’

This epic eighth-generation Pokémon game is impeccable in how it goes around battling and capturing Pokémons and does not seem like a mere copy of the previous generations of this exciting game series. The thrill of collecting an army of pocket monsters pays off in the way Legend: Arceus has been revamped – more accurate, more dangerous, and more real-time action.

This action RPG was first released on the 28th of January, 2022, and is the eighth generation of the Pokémon game series. The game is set in a region called Hisui, where the player is guided by an incorporeal voice known as the Arceus, which instructs the player to interact with the Pokémons of the Hisui region and ultimately lead them to a rift in space-time.

The player is then met by Professor Laventon, who brings the player to Jubilife Village. Once there, the player is recruited to the Survey Corps of the Galaxy Expedition Team. Upon receiving a ‘starter’ Pokémon, the tasks that lie ahead require you to study the Hisui region and complete the Pokédex, all the while engaging in battles with different clans over the “noble Pokémon.” The purpose of the Survey Corps is also to solve the mystery of the rift in the sky, and when lightning from the skies turns Pokemons into a threat, the help from different clans will be a relief to keep the region of Hisui safe.

One of the best games available for Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, provides its fans with an open-world gaming experience. It has been reported that within a week of release, the game has sold over 6.5 million copies worldwide, while 1.43 million copies have been sold in Japan alone in three days.

In Japan, Pokémon Legends Arceus has sold 1.425 million units in its first three days of sale.#LegendsArceus was the second best-selling Switch title of all time in its first week in Japan, behind “Animal Crossing”, which sold 1.881 million copies. [Source: @gibbogame] pic.twitter.com/leN6diNNM7 — Pokemon Legends Arceus News (@LegendsArceusNS) February 4, 2022

Although critics had been quick to notice the significant differences in graphics, the hype still hasn’t died down for Legends: Arceus. The reviews, in short, have been gratifying, and gamers can’t seem to get enough of this revolutionary game.

Needles to say, this game is turning heads and is a defining moment in the Pokemon gaming series.