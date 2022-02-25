Pete Davidson’s Decision To Quit Instagram Had Nothing To Do With Kanye West

Nevertheless of Kanye West’s assertions, Pete Davidson did not quit Instagram because of the rapper’s cyberbullying.[Pete] is in the course of a number of huge movie initiatives and desires to proceed to remain very targeted on his work and the constructive issues taking place in his life,” the supply mentioned.

“Pete deleted his IG as a result of instantly after his first put up he began receiving a flood of messages, each constructive and unfavorable, reminding him why he didn’t need social media to start with,” participant shared with Web page Six.

A clip of Robert De Niro as wannabe comic Rupert Pupkin in Martin Scorses’s 1981 film “The King of Comedy” saying “Higher to be king for an evening than schmuck for a lifetime,” was shared from Davidson’s account which brought the followers to flood his DMs as they might have taken it to be a dig at West.

“Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media.”

West Bragged that he ran the stand-up off of the platform on Thursday afternoon on his personal Instagram account

“Ran Skete off the gram,” West, 44, wrote. “Inform your mom I modified your identity for all times.”

Referring to David as “skete” on social media west has been going after him for weeks in a weird way to try and win the estranged spouse Kim Kardashian again. Referring to the Staten Island native as “d–head” also sharing non-public messages allegedly made Kardashian worried about her boyfriend’s safety.

The exes are anyhow at odds at their divorce, with West previously objecting to several of Kardashian’s demands, West allegedly causing “emotional distress” along with his social media assaults.

however, Kardashian and Davidson are evidently stronger than ever as they spent Valentine’s Day together. She also opened up about putting her happiness first this month, saying she’s now “Team me.”

