Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram Again In The Middle Of Kanye West Drama

After a week he rejoined Instagram, Pete Davidson has once again quit the app after appearing to “shade” Kanye West. Davidson shared a clip from Martin Scorsese’s 1982 film. Fans thought that this clip was a reference to West as the pair continue their ongoing public feud.

Rejoining Instagram, he started following Kim Kardashian and two others, while Kim also followed him back.

The Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian, who is dating West’s ex Kim Kardashian, rejoined Instagram last week, his first time on Instagram since May 2020.

Wednesday morning, Davidson shared a clip from Martin Scorsese’s 1982 film, “ The King of Comedy ” where Robert De Niro says: “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”

Later that afternoon, Davidson appeared to have deleted his Instagram account.

The decision to rejoin followed a turbulent few days on West’s Instagram, where the rapper is now known as “Ye” shared a screenshot of a text message conversation between him and Davidson where West said he didn’t want the comedian to see his children.

Kardashian had also told West he was creating a “dangerous and scary environment” for Davidson.

Yesterday, during West’s highly anticipated Donda 2 show, the 44-year-old appeared to reference Davidson in his track “security” when he said: “Pop some, I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk. Pop some I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk.

“Ok, we gon’ make this an event? y’all went need security for this. Security gon’ need security for this.”

When Davidson returned to Instagram last week, West followed the comedian but didn’t comment on his post.

Last year in February Kardashian filed for divorce from West and the rapper has stated about wanting to reconcile the relationship.

Yet, the reality star started dating Davidson back in October after she hosted an episode of SNL. Davidson recently referred to Kardashian as his “girlfriend” in an interview, confirming the pair are together.

