The Ozark Series’ Conclusion Date Has Been Set With A New Trailer.

Netflix confirms the release date for Ozark’s final episodes alongside the new trailer, which will premiere on April 29.

“The end arrives.”

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer to announce the air date for the second part of Ozark’s fourth season.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long for their next Ozark as it is set to land on April 29.

The new trailer focuses on Ruth Langmore, who appears to be at right the brink of an emotional breakdown because of the events of the first half of the season.

The shocking events resulted in a devastated Ruth swearing revenge – and it seems she is now on a path of destruction.

The trailer notes: “The end arrives sooner than you think.”

"Your greatest threat will always come from the inside…" Ozark Season 4 Part 1 premieres January 21 pic.twitter.com/w5B6eqbgoj — Netflix (@netflix) January 6, 2022

The final season of the Emmy-nominated series consists of 14 episodes, split into two parts – with the first seven already aired previously this year.

Since its release in 2017, the drama has followed the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban life in Chicago to their criminal enterprise in the Missouri Ozarks with a Mexican drug cartel.

In season three, the family was at odds with Helen Pierce (Janet Meter), as cartel boss Omar Navarro breathed down their necks. The feud between the two resulted in an explosive ending that left audiences on the edge of their seats – Helen’s death.

Picking up where season three left, the first half of season four saw them with a chance to escape their money laundering life in the Ozarks.

Jason Bateman reprised his leading role of Marty Byrde, with Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, and Felix Solis returning as Navarro.

Some fresh faces also joined the cast – including X-men’s Bruce Davison and Narco’s Bruno Bichir.

Ozark season four part two premieres on April 29.

