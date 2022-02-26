Olly Murs Cancels Summer Tour After Severe Knee Surgery – CR News

Due to an operation to assist with a knee problem, Olly Murs‘ summer tour has been canceled.

The ‘Seasons’ songwriter, who finished second on the ITV singing competition twelve years ago, was scheduled to play in venues throughout the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland from June through September this year.

But now he’s confirmed that won’t be happening, claiming on Instagram: “I am devastated to have to post this update but I’ve been forced to undergo significant additional knee surgery again this week.

I’ve tried my hardest to avoid getting it done, but the operation was essential and went well. I’m in the hospital recuperating, but it means I’ll have to postpone all of my summer performances this year while I focus on my recovery. All refunds will be made through your point of purchase, and keep an eye out for any communications from your ticketing provider over the next few days.

“I’m so sorry, but my attention is on recovering now, and I’ll keep you all updated on how things are going for me!”

In the wake of his diagnosis, entertainers ranging from Marvin Humes to Jake Quickenden to Ore Oduba to Catherine Tyldesley have expressed their hope for a full recovery in the comments. Quickenden hoped that he would be able to participate in the next Soccer Aid charity event.

Murs will have to undergo six months of rehabilitation after the surgery, which was conducted this week and was successful. Murs fractured his knee during a performance in August of 2016, but he continued with the show as best he could.

“It’s been a crazy 72 hours since the show, getting to this point,” Murs said at the time. “I had a minor problem after my second song, when part of a bone that was in my knee, which I’d jumped on, managed to get itself caught in the rear of my knee, effectively shutting down my leg. During the show, I was just limping the whole time.”

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions