Why Will Smith Slap Chris Rock In The Oscars? Was It Staged? Did Will Smith Apologize?

Why Will Smith Slap Chris Rock In The Oscars? Scroll down to know more. You are living under a rock if you don’t know what happened at the 94th academy awards. Will Smith slapped Chris rock on stage at the academy awards. Why did he do so, what happened after that, did will smith apologize– everything about it.

Why Did Will Smith Slap Chris Rock?

If you were stunned while watching Will Smith appear to slap Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, you were hardly alone. Shocked viewers took to Twitter trying to make sense of the moment, which happened when Smith approached Rock on the Oscars stage after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

As Chris Rock took the Oscars stage to present the best documentary award, the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. While Will laughed a bit in the beginning, Jada was seen rolling her eyes. Soon after, Will went up to the stage and slapped Chris on the face.

“Javier Bardem and his wife are both nominated. Now, if she loses, he can’t win,” Rock started his piece, adding, “He is praying that Will Smith wins, like, please, lord. Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” As the joke received a tepid response, Rock added: “That was a nice one!” Jada has previously opened up about being diagnosed with alopecia, a hair loss condition. She first opened up about it in 2018 and has since spoken up about her challenges of living with the condition on social media.

She had said she had decided to cut her hair short after handfuls of it came out in the shower. “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it,” she had said. It is an autoimmune disorder that impacts the hair follicles, resulting in both bald spots and hair loss.

Shortly after Rock made the joke, Smith walked to the stage and slapped the comedian across the face. While he was returning to his seat Rock said, “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” He then returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” At first, watching the telecast, it was unclear whether the assault was a planned bit. But the show’s audio immediately cut out after Smith slapped Rock.

What Happened After Will Slaps Chris? After Effects:

After this incident, Rock went on to present the documentary prize to Summer of soul director Questlove. Immediately after, Sean “Diddy” Combs came onstage to introduce a clip montage celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Godfather. “I didn’t know that this year was going to be the most exciting Oscars ever!” he said. “Okay, Will, Chris—we’re going to solve that like family.

But right now, we’re moving on with love.” In the press room, Questlove declined to answer questions about the altercation. Reporters in the press room were also told they could no longer ask questions about other parts of the show, presumably to head off any more queries about the slap.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chris rock has “declined to file a police report” following an altercation with Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards. Smith took to the stage during the 2022 Oscars and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

A full statement from the Los Angeles Police Department reads: “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Did Will Smith Apologize?

During the commercial break, Will Smith has pulled aside and was comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motioned for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side.

Smith won the best actor for “King Richard” following the incident and issued an apology in his tearful speech. The actor said, “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.”

An Academy librarian confirmed that this was likely the first time there had been real violence onstage at the ceremony. However, this was not the first time Rock had made a joke about Pinkett Smith at the Oscars. During the 2016 awards show, which Rock hosted, he poked fun at Pinkett Smith for boycotting that year’s ceremony.

This was also not the first time Rock and Smith had crossed paths this Oscar season. At the National Board of Review gala in mid-March, Rock was on hand to present Paul Thomas Anderson with an award. However, he took a moment to praise Smith, another winner that night, for his performance in King Richard.

SOME TWITTER REACTIONS:

Chris made an offensive joke at the wrong time (can't joke about deformity or disease) but Will handled it unprofessionally. Now kids will think it's ok to resort to violence if feel offended. lol — Dee Repenah (@D33Eh) March 28, 2022

Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022

Will Smith laughing at Chris Rock's joke then realizing Jada ain't happy

pic.twitter.com/fZpiAnZlEI — Theo (@Thogden) March 28, 2022

I know we’re all still processing, but the way casual violence was normalized tonight by a collective national audience will have consequences that we can’t even fathom in the moment. #Oscars2022 — Janai Nelson (@JNelsonLDF) March 28, 2022

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

#WillSmith says he wants to be a vessel for love. Love is not violent. Love is not what was displayed on a global stage tonight. #Oscars — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 28, 2022

