Who Is Fernanda Gomez & What Is Canelo Alvarez’s Wife Famous For?

This article is authored in order to know more about who is Fernanda Gomez and what exactly she did that has made her famous all across the globe. We can agree that the name Fernanda Gómez may not be familiar to you but we bet is her husband is. Her husband is Canelo Alvarez, a Mexican boxer and six-time world champion. Although she has stood by his side for a lot many years and showered him with love and support, she has only recently stepped into the limelight after her marriage to the great Mexican celebrity.

After this, his fans are very eager to get every bit of information in relation to his wife, Fernanda Gomez. Thus, given below is a small and brief introduction to this famous personality.

Who Is Fernanda Gómez?

For those who did not know, Fernanda Gómez is a well-celebrated model and actress from the South American country of Mexico. She was born here. While she started her career with Televisa, she got a number of other roles on television as well. Today, she is known for some of her parts in the television industry. Apart from this, she is a fine and beautiful modeler along with her sister Martha Gómez. Reportedly, Fernanda Gomez has more than 7 million individuals following her on the social media platform, Instagram. This makes her one of the most following Mexican on social networks all across the globe.

At the present time, she lives with her husband, Canelo Alvarez. The latter, being a professional Boxer, lives a very fantastic lifestyle. According to a number of reports, Fernanda receives a plethora of brand deals that pays her enormous amounts of money.

Why Is She So Famous?

Since their wedding on May 15, 2021; they are deemed one of the most beautiful couples in Mexico country. It has been said that the couple first met each other in an amusement park where fireworks sparkled between them. Their mutual attraction and respect for each other have made them a power couple today. At that time they both had only reached 20 years of age. As natural as it is, neither of them knew that they will end up in a long-term relationship later on, let alone get married and lead a happy life together.

