Who Does Shayne End up With In ‘Love Is Blind’? – Everything We Know

Love Is Blind is a famous reality show where 15 male contestants and 15 female contestants come and participate in hope to find love. An environment is created such that the contestants can speak to each other but can’t see each other. Shayne, the famous contestant of “Love Is Blind” made a lot of connections on the show but ultimately pursued a relationship with Natalie. The couple even got engaged after the show.

RELATED POST: Javon Walton To Be The Newest Addition To Umbrella Academy Season 3

Natalie thought that her relationship with Shayne would be better if Shaina finds a boyfriend for herself. This took place after Shaina spoke to Natalie about being single. Shaina and Shayne talked about it, which further revealed that there were fundamental communication issues in Shayne’s relationship with Natalie. Even after this, Shayne and Natalie decided to move forward with their wedding but the couple had a very serious fight off-camera just before their wedding. The fight went so ugly that Shayne told Natalie that he hated her and she was the worst thing that happened to him.

The final episode aired on February 25 where Shayne siad “I do” but Natalie responded with a no. “I had already said yes to the fight before that one. I was going to say, ‘I do,’ so it was really difficult after the bout to make that decision for myself and have to tell no, knowing I would disappoint not only his family but also my own.” says Natalie.

The reunion episode aired on March 4 where both of them confirmed that they are no longer together. From their social media interaction, we can conclude that they are on good terms.

This trip with you will be something I’ll never forget. It was easily the finest period of my life, and I’d do it all over again to get to spend more time with you. “I’m not sure what’s ahead for us, but I’m certain that I’ll never stop loving you,” Jansen claims in an Instagram post.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions