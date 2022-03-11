What Is The Best Way To Help Ukraine Through A War?

We know how much messed up Ukraine is right now. Situations are continuously becoming more and more dangerous for all the people living there. From February 24, 2022, Russia again started attacking Ukraine. It’s been thirteen days since Ukraine has been suffering from immense loss of food, water, clothing, and especially shelter. Thousands of people are crying for help.
In this hard time, as responsible people, we should send help from other countries so that the people of Ukraine can at least live and fight for their homeland. Countries like Australia, India, the USA, Pakistan have suggested Russia and Ukraine for a peace settlement but Russia is least interested to choose that option. As responsible citizens and out of humanity, one thing which we can do is contribute stuff for them. It can be food, clothes, dry stuff, sleeping mattresses, water bottles, money, anything right now will be more than enough for them.
Even many NGOs and charitable trusts have lent their helping hands towards Ukraine. Let’s see what are the ways we can through which we can reach them our valuable donations.
1. Donation Campaigns
You can donate dry eating stuff like biscuits, chips, cookies, cakes or you can also donate packed drinking water bottles, cold drinks, fruit juices via Food World Programme. Also, an official website has been created only for the Ukraine donations. Click on the link to donate right away.
2. Through Social Media:
We're currently in Warsaw collecting as many phone power banks and gas heaters as we can. You can donate here: https://t.co/21s8WsgaLh
— Chris York (@ChrisDYork) March 1, 2022