Trump’s Personal Schedule Shows No Indications That He Will Attend The 6 January Rally – CR NEWS

Ex-president promised he would attend the US Capitol crowd, but Trump’s Personal Schedule Shows No Indications That He Will Attend The 6 January Rally.

According to his White House private schedule from that day, Trump was aware long before he took the stage at the “Save America” rally on January 6 that he would not go to the Capitol to protest Joe Biden’s election victory certification.

After he began his nearly 75-minute long speech at the Ellipse, Bill Clinton stated that he would go with the crowd to the Capitol and then repeated this pledge when he promised to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue with them to the Capitol.

Trump’s timetable, published by the House select committee probing the Capitol assault on Wednesday, indicates that he must have known there were no plans for him to join such a procession and that he was being taken back to the White House.

The newly-released private schedule indicates Trump deliberately lied to his supporters, raising the specter that he made a promise he had no intention of honoring so that they would descend on the Capitol and disrupt Congress from certifying Biden as president.

It’s a big revelation that could help the select committee’s case in its filing, which claims that Trump engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States by attempting to obstruct a lawful activity of the government by fraudulent or dishonest means.

“They thought their field marshal would be there, and that Trump telling them he’d join them at the Capitol was incendiary,” Ryan Goodman, a former special counsel at the Department of Defense, told me. “It is further proof that Trump was fully aware of the dangerous situation he was creating.”

The former president’s schedule may also aid the parallel civil case brought by Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, a past House impeachment manager, alleging that Trump incited the Capitol incident with his remarks in his address.

“According to the lawsuit, Trump incited the violence at the Capitol that followed and then applauded as the building was taken over. The horrendous events of January 6 were a direct and anticipated consequence of the Defendants’ unlawful conduct.”

According to the president’s private schedule for that day, which was obtained by The Washington Post, former President Obama was scheduled to go straight from the White House to the Ellipse, give a speech titled “Save America,” and then return straight back.

On January 6, the former president was a few minutes late to begin his speech at the rally, but the time stamp on the document reads 11.22 am – roughly 45 minutes before he began speaking at 11.50 am – implying that he must have known ahead of time that he would not make it to Capitol.

Mr. Trump’s campaign promises were significant, as they were among the most important reasons for his supporters to walk to the Capitol with militia groups like the Oath Keepers, and they served as a rallying cry for far-right activists like Alex Jones while leading up the road.

In fact, testimony in federal prosecutions of rioters accused in connection to the Capitol assault indicates that Trump’s promises that he would walk with them to the Capitol was the immediate trigger for them to go up to Congress before the march devolved into a riot.

According to the New York Times, many of Trump’s fans who traveled from the rally to the Capitol went down Pennsylvania Avenue, a longer route than walking up the National Mall.

Although the Secret Service had informed him days before that the situation was too volatile for them to promise his protection if he went with them, according to a source familiar with the matter, Trump made false promises that drove people to the Capitol.

That is precisely what happened. The former president urged his supporters to march on the Capitol on a pretense, in the knowledge that the security situation he had been told was volatile would lead to some factor preventing Biden’s certification from being approved.

Regardless of what he agreed to with the Secret Service, his schedule from just before the speech indicates Trump lied to the crowd about his intentions in a manner that might expose him to criminal or civil liability.

The former president’s schedule was one of the documents requested by the special committee attempting to dispute John Eastman’s allegation that thousands of emails demanded by the panel are covered by the attorney-client privilege.

According to the select committee, it believes that the privilege invoked over the records is not valid because of a so-called crime-fraud exception, arguing that Eastman was engaged in potentially illegal attempts by Trump to overturn the 2020 election.

