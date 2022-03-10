The Real Story of Joel Osteen and His Divorce: The End? – CR News

Joel Osteen is professionally known to be an American pastor, televangelist, and author who lives in Houston, Texas. Joel Scott’s books a famous all over the world and almost every book has earned the title of “bestseller”. He was born to John Osteen and Dolores Pilgrim Osteen.

Currently, he is married to Victoria Osteen and has two kids, Jonathan Osteen and Alexandria Osteen. But recently there is news that has been spread like wildfire is whether Joel Scott Osteen and Victoria Osteen are parting their ways. Read the full article to know the solid and correct news that whether they are separating or not.

Are Joel Scott Osteen And Victoria Osteen Breaking Off Their Marriage?

The couple, Joel Scott Osteen and Victoria Osteen will be celebrating their 35th anniversary this year on April 5. They are one of the most compatible overall couples. A marriage will have some fights, sleepless nights, and quarrels. But these elements are considered to be the most important elements for a marriage. Joel Scott and Victoria Osteen’s marriage has influenced a lot of couples including youngsters.

It is unbelievable or rather a very shocking rumour that the couple will be separating. But lastly, it was just a fake rumour. The couple is not separating their ways but rather is planning to celebrate their 35th anniversary in a very unique style to make it a memorable day forever. Hence please exclude all the divorce and separation news of Joel Scott Osteen and Victoria Osteen from your mind as this is never gonna happen.

Who Is Victoria Osteen?

Victoria Osteen who is professionally known to be an American author and the co-pastor of Lakewood Church in Texas was born on March 28, 1961. Victoria was born to Donald Iloff and Georgine Iloff. Victoria Osteen’s first book got the title of “Love Your Life: Living Happy, Healthy, and Whole” which almost sold seven lakh copies and became a best seller book. To date, she is the author of a total of thirteen books alone.

In 2005, Victoria had a fight with the Continental Airlines cabin crew. This case turned into a serious matter which resulted in her a fine of $405,000 and a delay of 2.5 hours. Later this case was driven to the court where all the allegations against her got cancelled in 2008.